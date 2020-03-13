Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

ROLLING COVERAGE: CQ coronavirus announcement imminent

Jack Evans
13th Mar 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

UPDATE: What is believed to be an internal email from Rockhampton Hospital staff has began circulating on social media. 

The email confirms at least one patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rockhampton Hospital.   

The email states the patient is not from Central Queensland and has contacted a "very limited number of people". 

Those people have been asked to self isolate according to the email. 

INITIAL:An announcement from Queensland Health is expected to drop this morning in relation to coronavirus cases in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin has received tip-offs from a number of reliable sources claiming two patients at the Rockhampton hospital tested positive for the virus.

Queensland Health would not comment on the claims other than to say that an announcement on four new Queensland cases would be made this morning.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

Yesterday amid numerous tip-offs, Queensland Health refuted the claims after being contacted by The Morning Bulletin.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus rockhampton editors picks queensland health service rockhampton hopsital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candlelight vigil for slain Hervey Bay woman

        premium_icon Candlelight vigil for slain Hervey Bay woman

        News The community was invited to join the family at the vigil where Shae Francis was last seen alive

        ARCH DE TRIOMPHE: Iconic archway safe... for now

        premium_icon ARCH DE TRIOMPHE: Iconic archway safe... for now

        News Community efforts saves iconic Maryborough archway from demolition.

        WIND FARM WORRY: Here’s what residents have said

        premium_icon WIND FARM WORRY: Here’s what residents have said

        News The proposed Forest Wind project has opposition but residents mostly positive about...

        ARMED ROBBERY: Police respond to hold-up at M’boro

        premium_icon ARMED ROBBERY: Police respond to hold-up at M’boro

        News Multiple crews are on scene near the intersection of Alice St and Fort St