Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre
prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre Chris Ison
Crime

Rockhampton prison officers suspended immediately

Christine Mckee
by
4th Apr 2019 4:54 PM | Updated: 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE officers from Capricorn Correctional Centre have been suspended, effective immediately pending the outcome of a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Queensland Corrective Services served the officers with suspension notices today.

They are under investigation by the Ethical Standard Unit and the Crime and Corruption Commission for inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

QCS has worked collaboratively and cooperatively with the CCC during this process.

A spokesperson for Queensland Corrective Services said as the investigation was ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this point, other than to reiterate there was no place in the QCS for behaviour which endangers the safety and security of our centres, our officers, and prisoners.

"As a top tier front line public safety agency, QCS expects the highest ethical and professional standards from our officers," the spokesperson said.

"We continue to provide full cooperation to the CCC in this matter, and we are thankful for their work in investigating these allegations, which builds on the work done by Taskforce Flaxton."

capricornia correctional centre ccc editors picks ethical standards unit
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

    premium_icon Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

    News Two Fraser Coast councillors have joined other Queensland councils in voting down proposed changes to voting rules in future Local Government elections

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:30 PM
    Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    premium_icon Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    Crime His alleged attacker fronted court this week.

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:25 PM
    OPINION: No such thing as a safe seat in politics

    premium_icon OPINION: No such thing as a safe seat in politics

    Opinion Voters can see right through the spin

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:14 PM
    Students to get a taste of the Land of the Rising Sun

    premium_icon Students to get a taste of the Land of the Rising Sun

    News 19 students from the college will head off to Japan

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:12 PM