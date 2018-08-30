Menu
VINTAGE FESTIVAL: Taylor Dunn aka Miss Ivory Rose and Chris McFarlane aka Miss Christabelle.
Rockin' weekend ahead for Maryborough

Annie Perets
30th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
TAYLOR Dunn was a teenager when she first fell with in love with retro clothing.

Now aged 22, the vintage look is part of her daily wardrobe.

She's among the locals looking forward to indulging in their passion in the coming days at the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival.

When dressed in the pin-up style, Miss Dunn says she feels confident, elegant and strong.

Her alter-ego, Miss Ivory Rose, was last year crowned Miss Rockin' Maryborough.

Festivities of the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival start tomorrow with a Spring Ball from 7pm.

A Family Fun Day is coming up on Saturday at Maryborough Town Hall.

It will feature iconic cars, music, dance and fashion of the 1940s - 1970s.

Local primary schools have created mini hot rods out of recycled materials, which will go head-to-head in a Mini Hot Rod Competition.

Entry fees from the Show'n'Shine component will go directly to helping drought-stricken farmers.

Bring a picnic or take advantage of the many cafes, eateries and restaurants.

Best of all, entry is free until 4pm. On Saturday night from 7pm there will be a Rockabilly Dance.

For information, go to the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival Facebook page.

