Rocking a community in isolation

The Hervey Bay Rock movement was started to spread joy and kindness around the Fraser Coast.

IT’S an activity that is fun and cheap with limited mess and is great for keeping occupied during social isolation.

It’s also bringing smiles to faces of Fraser Coast residents every day.

Hervey Bay Rocks was the brainchild of Andrea Aikenhead, Mel Wright and Lace Ebony Hoare, who now have an online community of more than 7700 Facebook members that decorate rocks and hide them for others to find around the Fraser Coast.

“We are on a mission to help create a kinder community,” Ms Aikenhead said.

“The Rocks can do this. People find them serendipitously or purposefully.

“They really do spark joy and promote social connectedness.

“If you walk down Tom and Cooper’s Walk, you can almost be sure to find a beautifully painted rock.

“Many people take pics of their finds and leave them for others to find and post the photos to our group.”

Hervey Bay's Tracey Flint has been keeping busy at home by creating these beautifully rocks to hide and others to find.

Last year the group held its inaugural Ladybug Line-up, with 5981 beautifully painted rocks lined along Cooper’s Walk on the Esplanade.

Ms Aikenhead is encouraging those who would like to get involved in this September’s event, or just stock piling for more rock drops, to start painting during isolation.

“So, Ladybugs are encouraged, along with Whales and Kindness Rocks to fill our kindness gardens.

“A few people also paint rocks with positive messages and drop them along the beach.”

She said the activity was great for families or people of any age.

“It’s fun, cheap and no mess. We encourage everyone to give it a go.

“If they join our group, we can help get people started.

“Paint pens is what we mostly use, and we buy smooth pebbles from The Kiwi Shop or Bunnings, then seal them.”

She said the group is also starting painting session in school to promote the Kindness Rocks Project.

“We have a lot of passionate painters.”

Find out more on the Hervey Bay Rocks Facebook page.