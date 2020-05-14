Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Hervey Bay Rock movement was started to spread joy and kindness around the Fraser Coast.
The Hervey Bay Rock movement was started to spread joy and kindness around the Fraser Coast.
News

Rocking a community in isolation

Kerrie Alexander
14th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S an activity that is fun and cheap with limited mess and is great for keeping occupied during social isolation.

It’s also bringing smiles to faces of Fraser Coast residents every day.

Hervey Bay Rocks was the brainchild of Andrea Aikenhead, Mel Wright and Lace Ebony Hoare, who now have an online community of more than 7700 Facebook members that decorate rocks and hide them for others to find around the Fraser Coast.

“We are on a mission to help create a kinder community,” Ms Aikenhead said.

“The Rocks can do this. People find them serendipitously or purposefully.

“They really do spark joy and promote social connectedness.

“If you walk down Tom and Cooper’s Walk, you can almost be sure to find a beautifully painted rock.

“Many people take pics of their finds and leave them for others to find and post the photos to our group.”

Hervey Bay's Tracey Flint has been keeping busy at home by creating these beautifully rocks to hide and others to find.
Hervey Bay's Tracey Flint has been keeping busy at home by creating these beautifully rocks to hide and others to find.

Last year the group held its inaugural Ladybug Line-up, with 5981 beautifully painted rocks lined along Cooper’s Walk on the Esplanade.

Ms Aikenhead is encouraging those who would like to get involved in this September’s event, or just stock piling for more rock drops, to start painting during isolation.

“So, Ladybugs are encouraged, along with Whales and Kindness Rocks to fill our kindness gardens.

“A few people also paint rocks with positive messages and drop them along the beach.”

She said the activity was great for families or people of any age.

“It’s fun, cheap and no mess. We encourage everyone to give it a go.

“If they join our group, we can help get people started.

“Paint pens is what we mostly use, and we buy smooth pebbles from The Kiwi Shop or Bunnings, then seal them.”

She said the group is also starting painting session in school to promote the Kindness Rocks Project.

“We have a lot of passionate painters.”

Find out more on the Hervey Bay Rocks Facebook page.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MILLIONS LOST: Mayor says financial down turn not over

        premium_icon MILLIONS LOST: Mayor says financial down turn not over

        News Mayor reveals cost of council corona shutdown

        Bay Instagram profile accused of cyberbullying

        premium_icon Bay Instagram profile accused of cyberbullying

        News Police are encouraging parents and caregivers to be aware of what their children...

        BIG PLANS: Military style operations with gel ball back

        premium_icon BIG PLANS: Military style operations with gel ball back

        News Susan River Gel Ball will be up and running again this Friday.

        FINAL DAY: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAY: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.