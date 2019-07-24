Menu
Hervey Bay Rocks 'International Rock Drop Day' preview
News

Rocking day in the Bay unites public of all ages

Jessica Lamb
Alistair Brightman
by and
24th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
BE ON the look-out for more than 1000 blue rocks emblazoned with red hearts, hidden around the Fraser Coast.

Today marks International Paint a Rock, Hide a Rock Day and local group Hervey Bay Rocks is encouraging people of all ages to take part in the popular outdoor scavenger hunt.

1,000 painted rocks at Urangan Pier - (L) Charlie Turner, Patrick Hill, Malika O'Shea and April Wooldridge from Lyndall's Family Day Care. Alistair Brightman

From toddlers at Lyndall's Family Day Car to residents at Anglicare's Kirami Residential Aged Care, the Hervey Bay community has got behind the day.

Meeting at Urangan Pier yesterday to put all the decorated rocks together in a giant heart, rock fanatic Tash Roberts not only decorated 71 by herself, she encouraged local nursing home residents to paint some as well.

 

1,000 painted rocks at Urangan Pier - (L) Mel Wright, Andrea Aikenhead and Lace Hoare. Alistair Brightman

Organiser Andrea Aikenhead said groups all over the world had decorated rocks to hide, all with the same design.

"The blue background represents the world's oceans and the heart is for the love we share," she said.

"The game is simple - if you find a rock you can keep it or re-hide it somewhere else for someone else to find.

 

1,000 painted rocks at Urangan Pier ready to be hidden. Alistair Brightman

"We just want to spread the love and let people know about us.

"It's a great activity for all ages to get creative and get outside to explore our region's backyard.

 

1,000 painted rocks at Urangan Pier - some of the contributers. Alistair Brightman

"Don't forget to take a picture and post it on our Facebook group 'Hervey Bay Rocks' and say where you found the rock. It also lets people know where their creations end up."

 

1,000 painted rocks at Urangan Pier ready to be hidden. Alistair Brightman

The online group has grown to more than 5000 members who have created more than 1000 rocks in anticipation for the big day.

