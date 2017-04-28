ROCKWIZ: SBS show to be filmed on the Fraser Coast

FANCY a live show with the RocKwiz gang? The Fraser Coast is due to host one of their exciting live shows in a few months.

Free from the constraints of the small screen, the gang will perform greats like Who Can It Be Now, Million Dollar Riff and The Furious Five among other classics, and bring their trademark duets and audience involvement along with them for the show.

The one and only show will be hosted at the Brolga Theatre on July 17 from 8pm.

Tickets are $89 for adults, $79 for concessions.

For more information, contact the theatre on 4122 6060.