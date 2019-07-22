Rocky Council dangles mystery 'carrot' for new Adani workers

MINERS looking to make the move to the Beef Capital for a crack at Adani jobs can expect "incentives" from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Details remain hazy as to what the incentives are but Mayor Margaret Strelow has confirmed $200,000 will be put aside for the packages.

She hoped the program will encourage people to move to Rockhampton for jobs on the Carmichael and give them good reason to stay.

"The Rockhampton Regional Council has allocated $200,000 to go toward encouraging resource industry workers to make the move to the Rockhampton Local Government Area," she said.

Land clearing and surveying is underway at Adani's Carmichael Mine site after last week's green light came through for the mega mine. Contributed

"While the exact details of this incentives package are still being decided, the result will be that employees from around the country who have secured a position within the resources sector will have good reason to settle in Rockhampton, rather than in another regional city."

The initiative was raised as a late item at last Tuesday's council meeting.

The money will come from council's economic development unit, Advance Rockhampton's annual operating budget and will not affect Council's 2019-20 operational budget.

A council report summarising the program the said the move would mean an "implementation and provision of incentive packages for prospective workers in the resource sector relocating to the Rockhampton Local Government Area".

Advance Rockhampton's website also launched an online page entitled 'Work Adani Live Rockhampton' where links to jobs, local real estate and upcoming forums can be found.

The launch of the page coincided with the announced incentives.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke has led a campaign to start a council-run Adani jobs register to keep tabs on the positions made available by the miner.

He said any incentives to get people to move to Rockhampton were a good thing and he supported council's initiative in principle.

However, he believed giving priority to and upskilling locals for the jobs needed addressing.

"I welcome the Council's efforts, however, we need to make sure locals are given first priority and that this fund is only used for positions that can't be filled by people already living here," Mr O'Rourke said.

"A fund like this would work best if we had a clearer picture of the jobs that will be created locally.

"That's where an Adani Jobs Register could help - by allowing the community to see exactly which jobs have been created and which positions are still in the pipeline, so we know where the skills gaps are and plan ahead.

Adani representatives, including CEO Lucas Dow, have repeatedly stated Rockhampton and Townsville will be "primary employment hubs" for the project.

Jobs currently advertised on Adani's own jobs portal also suggest the employment strategy is coming to fruition.