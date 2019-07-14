Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Multiple emergency crews raced to where a car had plunged off a cliff near Mount Morgan.
CRASH: Multiple emergency crews raced to where a car had plunged off a cliff near Mount Morgan. Bev Lacey
News

Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

Leighton Smith
by
14th Jul 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was lucky to be alive after a horror 30m plunge off a cliff southwest of Rockhampton this morning.

The accident happened in the small town of Walterhall about 3.50am, with a 21-year-old Norman Garden man escaping with shoulder and ankle injuries.

LUCKY GUY: A Rockhampton man was lucky to survive a crash off a cliff at Walterhall, near Mount Morgan.
LUCKY GUY: A Rockhampton man was lucky to survive a crash off a cliff at Walterhall, near Mount Morgan. Google Maps

Four police crews, two ambulances and a fire truck were tasked to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the man was able to walk away from his purple Holden Commodore went off the cliff at School St.

He was taken to nearby Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

single vehicle accident tmbcrashes walterhall
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

    premium_icon DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

    Crime A man who owns a holiday house on Fraser Island has been accused of feeding dingoes, a court has heard

    Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    premium_icon Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    Breaking Mud-crabs win exciting under 18 boys final

    One injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

    premium_icon One injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

    News One person has been injured after a crash.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards