Rocky teams hope for winning touch at Junior State Cup

EXPERIENCED: Patrick Crow will be a key player for the Rockhampton under-16 boys team Jann Houley

TOUCH: Having won the Champion Affiliate Cup last year, Rockhampton teams are ready to do it again at this year's Queensland Junior State Cup.

The Rockhampton Touch Association is fielding 20 teams at the three-day carnival.

They are among more than 230 teams competing in male and female divisions from under-10s through to under-18s.

RTA president Gary Benbow is confident of another strong showing in all divisions.

"We're looking pretty good,” Benbow said.

"We've had a good preparation over the last few months and played a lot of trial games.

"All the coaches are happy with their squads and are really looking forward to it.

"We won the Champion Affiliate Cup last year and we want to try to win it again.

"We set the standard high last year but we want to raise the bar again this year.”

Rockhampton has a proud history at the Cup.

The under-16 boys are gunning for a sixth straight title this year and the under-18 boys are eyeing a "four-peat”.

Benbow has coached the under-16 boys in each year of their impressive winning streak and is quietly confident they will continue their dominance this year.

"They've done a lot of hard work to get to where they are today,” he said.

"We've got a good blend of younger and more experienced players in the team.

"Expectations are high but I just want the boys to go out there and enjoy themselves and play what's in front of them.

"If they stick to the game plan they will go well.”

Benbow said he was keen to see young talent such as Tana Martin and Jardel Bob in action and would look to experienced duo Flynn Kelso and Patrick Crow to lead from the front.

He is also excited about the under-10 and under-12 teams.

"I think they will stand up pretty well,” he said.

"It will be a learning curve for a lot of them who haven't experienced this event before. It's a great chance for them to play quality teams, especially those from down south.”

Benbow said Rockhampton also had 20 referees at the Cup.