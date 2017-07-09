23°
Rocky's Moore bows out with fourth Junior State Cup

Matthew McInerney
| 9th Jul 2017 12:29 PM
The Rockhampton boys celebrate a win in the U/18 boys final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.
The Rockhampton boys celebrate a win in the U/18 boys final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.

AUSTRALIAN touch football player Blake Moore was overcome with emotion with the siren sounded on his last Junior State Cup.

The Central Queenslander played for Rockhampton's 18 Boys side in its quest for a fourth-straight grand final win at the annual Queensland Touch tournament.

Redlands started the final strongly and never gave up, but the Redbacks fought back, showing the experience that led the side to so much success in previous years to triumph again.

Rockhampton U/18 boys team takes the field for the final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.
Rockhampton U/18 boys team takes the field for the final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.

"Words can't describe it, it's an awesome feeling,” Moore said as celebrations continued around him.

"For a lot of the boys it's three years in a row, a couple of us it's four years in a row and there's a few on debut.

"That's my fourth - I finished my Junior State Cup career on a win, I couldn't ask for more.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Redbacks' plan was to beat Redlands through the middle, and utilise the team's superior fitness in the last 10 minutes.

It worked, with Baillie List named Player of the Final as Rockhampton won the decider 5-3.

The Rockhampton boys celebrate a win in the U/18 boys final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.
The Rockhampton boys celebrate a win in the U/18 boys final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.

Moore was awarded the Scott Notley Award to cap his eight-year Junior State Cup career.

"I've been here since I was nine-years-old, playing under-10s. It's pretty sad actually, most junior touch is done for us now so it's disappointing actually,” Moore said.

"I can't ask for a better finish and I'll move onto seniors. Hopefully these boys will continue to play touch because they're all classy players.”

Rockhampton's Blake Moore in the U/18 boys final against Redlands. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.
Rockhampton's Blake Moore in the U/18 boys final against Redlands. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.
