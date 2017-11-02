Whats On

Rodders are revved up for annual swap meet

Wide Bay Rodders car club members Noel Cumner and Des Batten show off some of the terrific trophies that are up for grabs at this Saturday's car and bike show.
Kerrie Alexander
MEMBERS of the Wide Bay Rodders Custom Car Club don't just display their pride and joys - they shine them up and show them off to help out local community groups, child-related charities and individuals.

With about $90,000 already donated in the past eight years, president Des Batten said this Saturday's Shannon's Summer Show and Shine car and motorbike show would hopefully increase that tally by about $2000.

Held for the second year as part of the annual Hervey Bay High School mega swap meet, Mr Batten said all proceeds would go to the school for extra equipment and supplies.

Yarrilee State School, Pialba State School and eight-year-old Aedan Harris, who has cerebral palsy, has been on the receiving end of donations in the thousands this year.

"Our club is a very family-orientated club ... we all have kids or grandkids and you see a lot of kids today miss out on a few things, so this is the reason that we emphasise the kids' projects that do," Mr Batten said.

"We think children are very important.

"Everything we make at the show and shine goes straight to the school."

Mr Batten said the goal of having a few hundred vehicles on show should be easily met, with car and bike enthusiast clubs from around the Fraser Coast, Gympie, Bundaberg and Brisbane expected to attend.

He said any members of the public who have a pride and joy sitting in the garage, including any make and model of cars, utes, panel vans and bikes, should consider coming along, with 45 trophies being awarded across a wide range of sections on the day.

"Everything from a Ferrari to Morris Minor is capable of winning a trophy," Mr Batten said.

"Age has no barrier. This year I've got trophies for new cars, best Japanese car, best European car and there's even ones for the bikes, trikes and bikes with side cars, old and new - I've got every vehicle covered."

About $15,000 is raised at the swap meet each year, which has previously gone towards the P&C being able to place data projectors in classrooms, extra seating around the school and erecting several shade structures that were desperately needed for the students.

Thousands of bargain hunters are expected to browse about 150 stalls, with everything from car parts to clothing.

The event is run by the school, with volunteers at the gate, in the canteen and behind the barbecue.

 

SHOW AND SHINE


  • When: Saturday, November 4. Gates open from 6am-1pm.
  • Where: Hervey Bay State High School, entrance will be off Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba
  • Contact: Phone Mr Batten on 0416 334 700 for more information.
  • Cost: $10 entry

SWAP MEET

  • When: Saturday, November 4. Gates open from 6am-1pm
  • Where: Hervey Bay State High School, entrance will be off Old Maryborough Rd. There will be free parking on the Pialba State School Oval.
  • Book: Site bookings are $20 and must be made before the event by phoning Kylie Atkinson on 4194 3759
  • Cost: $2 a person

