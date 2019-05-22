RODEO AND RIDES: It's almost showtime on Fraser Coast

READY TO ROLL: Zahara Lane and Huntah Manski at lkast year's Fraser Coast Show.

READY TO ROLL: Zahara Lane and Huntah Manski at lkast year's Fraser Coast Show. Valerie Horton

YOU can almost smell the hot dogs and taste the fairy floss.

The countdown is on to the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show, set to go ahead at Maryborough Showgrounds on Thursday and Friday.

From sideshow alley to the heart-stopping rides and dozens of different displays, there will be something for everybody.

In addition there will be show-jumping events, barbecue tasting sessions, the Betta Working Cattle Dog Trials, the FMX bikes are back with their death-defying stunts, along with the annual antique tractor pull.

On Friday night a rodeo will go ahead, with ute judging from 2pm and the main event to begin at 5pm.

This year's theme is Cane and Cattle and the competitions will each take on the theme, from cookery to schoolwork displays.

Winning entries will receive prize money.

Show society president Dennis Bauer said there would be a great mix of Fraser Coast musicians providing entertainment this year.

"Local musicians have responded to our call out for entertainment - we have a great mix from the region's popular entertainers to our newest talent," he said.

"Our show-stoppers are always the traditional events including the rodeo, fireworks and the show opener is always a surprise - the whole arena is filled with antique cars, horses and entertainers."

The Crack Up Sisters, an entertaining comedy duo, are set to perform on both days, bringing to the stage a mixed-bag of comedy, whip-cracking and acrobatics to tell the stories of the Australian country and its larrikin characters.

Two Old Ducks, the business of sisters Jennifer Hill and Annette, has put out a series of delicious cookbooks and the two will be offering cooking demonstrations during the show.

Mr Bauer said there were still a few commercial sites available for those who wanted to sell or display their wares.

All schedules are online and entries are still open.

Early bird tickets are available online.

Gates will open on both days from 9am to 9pm.

Head to frasercoastshow.com.au to book, and for more information.