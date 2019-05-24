Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RODEO READY: Getting set for the Fraser Coast Show rodeo are Shane Kraut, an over 40s bullrider, Dean Weller, rodeo promoter and contractor, bull rider Sonny Pearse and Travis Franklin.
RODEO READY: Getting set for the Fraser Coast Show rodeo are Shane Kraut, an over 40s bullrider, Dean Weller, rodeo promoter and contractor, bull rider Sonny Pearse and Travis Franklin. Alistair Brightman
News

RODEO: Get ready to buck and roll at showgrounds

Carlie Walker
by
24th May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODEO: Hold onto your hats - it's going to be a bumpy ride.

No-one knows that better than Travis Franklin.

Tonight, the rodeo will go ahead at the Fraser Coast Show and it's set to be bigger and better than ever.

But Franklin won't be among the riders this year.

The keen competitor had to have plates inserted into his arm after suffering a serious injury while trialling bulls earlier in the year.

"It was a bad injury," he said.

"I've been slowly coming back."

That won't keep him on the sideline though.

He will be out in the arena tonight, doing protection clown work to keep riders safe.

While Franklin isn't quite up to riding yet, his daughter Marnie, 14, will be in on action, riding the mini bulls.

"She loves bull riding," he said.

"She's got no fear."

Some of Australia's top riders will be taking part in tonight's event, as well as high calibre bulls.

"They're not silly bulls, they're well trained and know what to do," Franklin said.

Competitors of different ages will take part in the rodeo, including youngsters on mini bulls and poddies, an open event and a seniors event for those aged 40 and older.

"We'll have some over 50s riding on Friday night," Franklin said.

Kicking off at 7pm, this year Weller Rodeo Productions will be at the helm of the event and business owner Dean Weller can't wait for the night to begin.

Hailing from Gundiah, he said it was great to be part of the rodeo at his local show.

One of the bulls to watch out for tonight is Agricon Steep Encounters, named for the Maryborough business that sponsors him.

"He is in contention for bucking bull of the year," Weller said.

About 8pm there will be a short break as the fireworks display goes ahead.

The rodeo is expected to continue until 10.30pm.

More Stories

fraser coast show maryborough showgrounds rodeo
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Injury probed after claim back broken on Is tour

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Injury probed after claim back broken on Is tour

    News A well-known Fraser Island tour company has defended its reputation in the wake of allegations a Hervey Bay woman broke her back on one of its bus trips

    • 24th May 2019 12:26 AM
    Bay Power players named for South QLD

    premium_icon Bay Power players named for South QLD

    Sport They will be coached by former AFL player Danny Craven

    • 24th May 2019 12:08 AM
    FRASER COAST SHOW: More fun to come at M'boro Showgrounds

    premium_icon FRASER COAST SHOW: More fun to come at M'boro Showgrounds

    News The antique tractor pull will again go ahead today.

    • 24th May 2019 12:01 AM
    WHAT A RIPPER: First day of Fraser Coast Show a success

    premium_icon WHAT A RIPPER: First day of Fraser Coast Show a success

    News Rose Tsakisiris volunteered at the crime prevention booth.

    • 24th May 2019 12:01 AM