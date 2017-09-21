Rods ready to go ahead of comp

AFTER three years of dormancy the Toogoom Fishing Club's annual Family Fishing Competition has been revived and Andy Mizon has the rods ready.

"It's going to be a fun, family focused weekend and there will be plenty of prizes to give away on the day,” Toogoom Fishing Club's president, Mr Mizon said.

"It's been a lot of hard work but I'm sure it will pay off when we see the kids getting involved and pick up their prizes.

Toogoom Fishing Club treasurer, Pauline McIntryre, said the three year break affected the number of entrants into the three day competition with numbers in previous years reaching as high as 1000.

But she said having less competitors wasn't always a bad thing.

"For the people who are entering, it's good odds,” she said.

Ms McIntyre said the club encouraged entrants to use the live weigh-in which allowed fish to be released.

She said anglers could weigh any eligible species including flathead, bream and whiting caught between Theodolite Creek in the north to the south at Inskip Point.

"The major senior prize draw is a 3.5 metre Jay Nomad Tinnie with a 15HP Yamaha motor and the major raffle prize winner will get a trailer full of gardening equipment,” she said.

Other prizes include $500 cash and a trip to Lady Elliot Island. Registrations open 9am, Saturday and close at 4pm. Call the fishing club on 0474 299 010.