Rogan brutally roasted for mask comments

Joe Rogan is copping heat over his comments on face masks. Picture: YouTube

Podcast king Joe Rogan was given a brutal roasting by comedian Bill Burr after he said wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is "for b*tches".

As the pair sparked up cigars on Rogan's show on Friday, the host suggested there's something unmanly about wearing a face mask.

However, Burr wasn't having a bite of it.

"I don't want to start this bulls**t," Burr said.

"I'm not going to sit here with no medical degree, listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you, smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

"All I do is I watch the news once every two weeks. I'm like 'Mask or no mask? Still mask? Alright, masks.' That's all I give a f**k about."

Bill Burr busting Joe Rogan's balls for not wearing a mask is my new favourite thing. pic.twitter.com/1llbHqPpxF — Abbas (Physically Distanced) Momin (@AbbasMomin) June 13, 2020

"But even they say you shouldn't wear a mask, unless you're treating a coronavirus patient," Rogan responded.

The World Health Organisation, in its latest advice however, says masks a part of a comprehensive package of the prevention and control measures that can limit the spread of COVID-19.

Burr jokingly took aim at Rogan's suggestion that masks are not manly.

"I just love how wearing a mask became like this f**king soft thing that you were doing - just being courteous," Burr said.

"Yeah, it's for b**ches," Rogan said, making a mocking cough.

"Oh god, you're so tough, with your f**king open nose and throat," Burr said.

Rogan laughed loudly at the exchange and toked on his cigar.

Some on social media have not seen the funny side, as you might expect.

Editor-at-large at The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast, suggested Rogan's comments will cost lives if people don't follow the health advice.

"You know people are going to die because Joe Rogan and Donald Trump think masks are stupid," she said.

Here are some of the other responses to Rogan's comments and the social media attempt to "cancel" him.

TULSA PEACEFUL PROTESTERS🚨



There will be a TON of uninformed, #COVIDIOTS and provocateurs at #Coronapalooza in Tulsa, starting trouble and not wearing masks because trump & Joe Rogan told them it's stupid.



Do NOT engage with them. LIVE, so you can vote trump out of office. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 20, 2020

Joe Rogan is and has always been garbage.



Well paid, popular trash is still trash. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 20, 2020

Lads, wean yourself off the Joe Rogan podcast. In fact, wean yourself off the whole "wealthy American gives thoughts on the world" complex. That's my life advice to you today. Pick up a book. A paper one. Take time to digest and inform yourself over days and weeks, not 90mins — Barry Oglesby (@barryoglesby) June 19, 2020

Lol @ people who think they can cancel Joe Rogan. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) June 20, 2020

“We’re canceling Joe Rogan”

Me: pic.twitter.com/8yMibL1K47 — West LA the Hard Way (@LilAfghanistan) June 20, 2020

