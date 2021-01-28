Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Rogue chimp’s cheeky zoo escape

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
28th Jan 2021 11:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Taronga Zoo was forced to activate its emergency response unit after a rogue chimpanzee broke out of its enclosure early this morning.

The great ape was spotted sitting beyond the perimeter of the chimpanzee compound at 5.45am on Thursday.

A Taronga Zoo spokesman said the animal "calmly returned itself" to the enclosure shortly after but an investigation into the escape has been launched.

A Taronga contractor observed a Chimpanzee calmly sitting just beyond the perimeter this morning. Picture: Toby Zerna
A Taronga contractor observed a Chimpanzee calmly sitting just beyond the perimeter this morning. Picture: Toby Zerna

"Taronga Zoo Sydney can confirm this morning at 5.47am a Taronga contractor observed a chimpanzee calmly sitting just beyond the perimeter of the chimpanzee exhibit," she said.

Chimps inside their enclosure at the zoo. Picture: Toby Zerna
Chimps inside their enclosure at the zoo. Picture: Toby Zerna

"The chimpanzee then calmly made its way back into the exhibit. The Taronga Zoo emergency response unit was activated immediately.

"A full review is currently in process and we can confirm that all people and animals in our care are safe."

The animals are one of the four great apes and can live up to 60 years of age.

They share 95-98 per cent of the same DNA as humans can laugh and learn sign language.

However they are extremely strong and dangerous.

The chimpanzee's escape comes almost a year after three baboons were spotted on Sydney's streets.

Originally published as Rogue chimp's Taronga Zoo escape

More Stories

chimp chimpanzee editors picks escape sydney taronga zoo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sentenced for violent attack on Fraser Coast councillor

        Premium Content Man sentenced for violent attack on Fraser Coast councillor

        News The man, who had been struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues, attacked two strangers in broad daylight

        ‘Now keep the bloody border open’: Tourism boss

        Premium Content ‘Now keep the bloody border open’: Tourism boss

        Travel Tourism industry labels border closure to Sydney ‘totally unnecessary’

        • 28th Jan 2021 11:11 AM
        • 5 steve40
        Qld borders reopen to all of NSW in shock decision

        Premium Content Qld borders reopen to all of NSW in shock decision

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to open Qld borders to Greater Sydney within days