PIGSTY: Rogue dumpers reduce Motocross Club to rubbish tip

ROGUE dumpers on the Fraser Coast are turning the Hervey Bay Motocross Club into a pigsty, with tyres, unwanted car parts and rubbish being dumped outside the club grounds.

And club president Tim Roker is fed up.

The situation is so bad Mr Roker has ended up going to the Fraser Coast Regional Council over the mess, saying it was time people cleaned up their act.

"People are basically using it as a dumping ground; we find tyres, car seats, baby chairs, old wheels. Anybody and everybody is dumping there, it's an almost weekly occurrence" he said.

"But the tyres are the biggest issue.

"It's too much for us to handle, we have guys down there for hours fixing it up."

With riders from all over Australia visiting the motocross track, Mr Roker said the mass of rubbish out the front was a bad look for the club.

"The first thing they see is a mass of tyres and rubbish outside our club - it's not a good look," he said.

"It impacts the look of the actual motocross track, and even affects our business.

"It's getting out of control. Some of the rubbish is nearly piling up on the road...but the issue is the national park area, as they usually dump their rubbish there too."

Mr Roker said the club was looking at installing surveillance cameras to catch rogue dumpers in the act.

Councillor David Lewis said the council had removed some of the smaller tyres at the site and were installing a sign to deter dumpers.

"The council will have to pay $18.35 for a four wheel drive/light commercial vehicle tyre and $7.15 for a passenger vehicle tyre to send the tyres to be recycled," he said.

"Council is also contacting tyres sellers to let them know that the motocross club does not want any more tyres."