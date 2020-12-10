ROGUES GALLERY: 7 vintage mug shots of Wide Bay offenders
FROM larceny to letter stealing, a glimpse at crimes and penalties in the early 1900s gives an insight into life in the region at that time.
The Queensland State Archives' 'Gallery of Rogues' has shared photos of offenders from all around Queensland from the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Take a look back at some of the earliest recorded crimes from around Bundaberg and Maryborough way back when.
1) Philip Mathers/Croyson
Born: Germany
Year of Birth: 1842
Trade: Sailor
Offences:
Rockhampton - 12 June 1872 - Larceny
Sentence: 2 years
Toowoomba - 29 August 1874 - Larceny
Sentence: 6 months
Maryborough - 23 June 1875 - Larceny
Sentence: 2 months
Brisbane - 23 May 1885 - Larceny
Sentence: 5 years
2) William Rousell
Born: England
Year of Birth: 1845
Arrived in Colony: 1871
Trade: Sailor
Offence:
Maryborough - 24 April 1873 - Larceny
Sentence: 3 years
3) Alan Henry Lee (aka Jack Murry)
Born 1907
Place: Bundaberg
Convicted: July 9 1925
Crime: Stealing a Bicycle
4) Walter Joseph Shipton
Where: Bundaberg
Date when portrait was taken: 25/8/1922
Age: 19 years
Height: 5' 3 1/2"
Trade: Jockey
Offence: Unlawful Assault
Sentence: 12 months hard labour
5) Minnie Sinn
Native Place: Rutherland, Scotland
Date of Birth: 31/5/1876
Arrival in State: Name of ship unknown, 1887
From where: Plymouth, England
Trade: Domestic Duties
Features: Scald mark on back of right hand. False teeth upper jaw.
Date of Portrait: 30 July 1925
Where Convicted: Maryborough
Offence: Going armed in public so as to cause fear.
Sentence: 12 months imprisonment in Brisbane Gaol with hard labour.
Remarks: Offender residing permanently at Gayndah.
6) Albert Ernest Collins
Age: 27 years
Trade: Labourer
Place and Date of Arrest: Avondale, 19/6/20
Offence: Stealing as a Servant
Sentence: 12 months hard labour
Remarks: Offender reported himself immediately he was released and gave his future address at Avondale near Bundaberg.
7) Arthur Rowe
Trade: Labourer
Age: 27 years
Religion: Church of England
District: Maryborough
Offence: Stealing
Sentence: 6 months hard labour (suspended)
Remarks: The defendant who lives at Pady Island, near Bundaberg, informed me that he is not likely to change his place of abode during the next twelve months.
Information and Images from the Queensland State Archives.