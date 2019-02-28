Menu
INSPIRED: Commonwealth Games gymnast Georgia Rose-Brown and Fraser Coast's Piper Dower
Gymnastics

Role model inspires Fraser Coast gymnast

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
28th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
GYMNASTICS: World Cup Bronze medallist Georgia Rose-Brown inspires young gymnasts.

Shortly after finishing on the podium for the uneven bars at the Gymnastics World Cup meet in Melbourne last Saturday, Rose-Brown was also winning hearts outside the arena.

Fraser Coast up and coming gymnast, Piper Dower sent a congratulatory Instagram message to Rose-Brown shortly after the event.

Rose-Brown understands the impact senior athletes have on juniors and was quick to respond.

"I have met Piper and she is very energetic and passionate about gymnastics,” Rose-Brown said.

Georgia Rose-Brown wins bronze ion the Uneven Bars in Melbourne
The Commonwealth Games athlete has a passion for her sport and its continued success.

"Gymnastics has given me so much and I just want to encourage others to love it as much as I do,” she said

Rose-Brown is based at the QLD High Performance Centre for gymnastics in Brisbane.

She was back in training a few days after the weekend's event.

