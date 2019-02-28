Role model inspires Fraser Coast gymnast
GYMNASTICS: World Cup Bronze medallist Georgia Rose-Brown inspires young gymnasts.
Shortly after finishing on the podium for the uneven bars at the Gymnastics World Cup meet in Melbourne last Saturday, Rose-Brown was also winning hearts outside the arena.
Fraser Coast up and coming gymnast, Piper Dower sent a congratulatory Instagram message to Rose-Brown shortly after the event.
Rose-Brown understands the impact senior athletes have on juniors and was quick to respond.
"I have met Piper and she is very energetic and passionate about gymnastics,” Rose-Brown said.
The Commonwealth Games athlete has a passion for her sport and its continued success.
"Gymnastics has given me so much and I just want to encourage others to love it as much as I do,” she said
Rose-Brown is based at the QLD High Performance Centre for gymnastics in Brisbane.
She was back in training a few days after the weekend's event.