Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light. Alistair Brightman
Rolf Light reflects on time as acting mayor

Blake Antrobus
by
8th May 2018 1:00 AM

SERVING as the Fraser Coast's acting mayor has been an enlightening and rewarding role for councillor Rolf Light.

Cr Light became the interim acting mayor after George Seymour announced his candidacy in the mayoral by-election.

It's a role Cr Light believes every councillor should fill-in for to provide perspective on the differences between a normal councillor position and mayor.

He said he was looking forward to working with Cr Seymour and continuing the task of restoring confidence in the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"My aim was to continue the excellent work George had started when he was elected as acting mayor in February," Cr Light told the Chronicle.

"I greatly appreciate the confidence my colleagues have showed in me to give me this incredible opportunity."

