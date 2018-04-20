Rolf Light takes over as acting mayor

COUNCILLOR Rolf Light will take over as acting mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council during the mayoral by-election.

It follows former acting mayor George Seymour taking leave to contest in the May 5 by-election.

Cr Light was announced as acting mayor on Wednesday.

He said it would be "business as usual" at the council.

I will continue to provide stability until the new mayor is elected.

"I look forward to chairing my first Council meeting as Acting Mayor on April 26."

Fellow councillor Darren Everard has also taken leave to contest the by-election.