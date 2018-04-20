Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light. Alistair Brightman
News

Rolf Light takes over as acting mayor

Blake Antrobus
by
20th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

COUNCILLOR Rolf Light will take over as acting mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council during the mayoral by-election.

It follows former acting mayor George Seymour taking leave to contest in the May 5 by-election.

Cr Light was announced as acting mayor on Wednesday.

He said it would be "business as usual" at the council.

I will continue to provide stability until the new mayor is elected.

"I look forward to chairing my first Council meeting as Acting Mayor on April 26."

Fellow councillor Darren Everard has also taken leave to contest the by-election.

Related Items

Show More
fccouncil fraser coast regional council george seymour rolf light
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Roses stolen from grave hours after funeral

    Roses stolen from grave hours after funeral

    News Less than 24 hours after a father farewelled his son, some of the flowers placed on his grave were stolen.

    • 20th Apr 2018 6:00 PM
    Is it okay to favour a child? Fraser Coast mums weigh in

    Is it okay to favour a child? Fraser Coast mums weigh in

    Parenting Is it ever okay to favour a child?

    Rates fiasco: Case closed after pollies' intervention

    premium_icon Rates fiasco: Case closed after pollies' intervention

    News Ballooning bungle was popped when Govt jumped in 　

    Field of crosses to hold messages for loved ones

    Field of crosses to hold messages for loved ones

    News Add a personal touch to ANZAC Day services in Hervey Bay.

    Local Partners