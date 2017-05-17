Retired tradie fulfils dream of being a full-time artist

NEW EXHIBITION: After retiring from about 35 years in the trade as a painter, decorator and builder, Hervey Bay artist Rolf Sieber now has more time to fulfil his passion for art. Mr Sieber recently unveiled his latest exhibition, A Mix of Visual Experience, at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough.

ROLF Sieber had a passion for painting and sketching from an early age but political circumstances in his homeland of East Germany put his dreams of being a professional artist on hold.

After a move to Hervey Bay in 1999, Mr Sieber's passion for the art was able to be rekindled.

At 65 years of age, Mr Sieber spent a year gaining a diploma of visual arts at the Hervey Bay TAFE College where he gained a Diploma with Excellence.

Now 76, the artist has won a swag of awards and - after retiring from about 35 years in the trade as a painter, decorator and builder - has fulfilled his yearning for life as a full-time artist.

"The beautiful beaches and the tranquil surroundings of Hervey Bay and Fraser Island inspired me," he said.

"I like the swamp themes, with water and reeds in lagoons - the colours are always very interesting."

The well-known artists' latest exhibition was recently unveiled at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough.

Titled A Mix of Visual Experience, Mr Sieber said the works were focused on a series of painting about The Man from Snowy River and took two years to complete.

"Banjo Patterson's poems and stories inspired me to paint those pictures and eight paintings about Maryborough scenes," he said.

"All in all there are 37 paintings, some landscapes, flora and fauna, contemporary and abstract paintings."

Visitors can view the exhibition on Saturday and Sunday (10am-1pm) and Monday to Friday (10am-4pm) until May 28. Gatakers Artspace is located on 311 Kent St, Maryborough.