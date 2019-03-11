Roll and shoot for wheelchair basketball on Fraser Coast

ROLLING IN: Fraser Coast Wheelchair basketball now on the Fraser Coast.

ROLLING IN: Fraser Coast Wheelchair basketball now on the Fraser Coast. Brendan Bowers

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: For 17 year old cerebral palsy athlete Henry Rider, Saturday was the next step in realising his wheelchair basketball goal.

With the support of his parents and coach Michael Oxley, Rider has spent tough four years working towards the creation of a Fraser Coast Wheelchair basketball team.

As reported in the Fraser Coast Chronicle earlier this year, Rider along with his father Quentin and coach Oxley travelled to the Sunshine Coast, forming a team under the name the Fraser Coasters to compete in a tournament.

They had to borrow players from other teams to compete.

The dedication and willingness shown by the three Fraser Coast residents to be part of the sport was rewarded with Sporting Wheelies QLD committing to a twelve month development program for the Fraser Coast.

A come and try day was organised at the Maryborough Basketball Centre on Saturday was well attended with over 20 people indicating that they want to become involved in the program.

Fraser Coast Regional Council have put their support behind the program.

Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association, sport and recreation manager David Dartholomaeus was pleased with the turnout of the Fraser Coast community.

"Our short term goal is to form a Fraser Coast team to compete in the Southern Challenge, a competition between teams from Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba,” Dartholomaeus said.

"Long term we want to establish a local competition for the community.”

The Fraser Coast is fortunate to have a champion for the sport of Wheelchair Basketball in coach Oxley.

"The sport has given me so much as a coach and I want to give back to my community to participate in the sport,” Oxley said.

For further information in relation to the program, please contact Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association QLD on 3253 3333.