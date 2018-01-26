Menu
ROLL UP! ROLL UP! Pub crawl theme announced

World Greatest Pubfest 2017 - Ninja Turtles from Hervey Bay and France at the Rotary City Charity Bar.
World Greatest Pubfest 2017 - Ninja Turtles from Hervey Bay and France at the Rotary City Charity Bar. Alistair Brightman

Annie Perets
IT IS time to start preparing outfits for the upcoming World's Greatest Pub Fest because the theme has been announced.

The theme is circus, and the colour is blue.

Think lion wranglers, acrobats, or maybe freak show performers like the Bearded Lady.

And of course, clowns. There will be definitely be a lot of clowns.

The event on May 6 will be another attempt for the Heritage City to regain the World's Biggest Pub Fest title.

It will raise money for Assistance Dogs Australia and the Maryborough Animal Refuge.

Topics:  fraser coast world's greatest pub fest

Fraser Coast Chronicle
