ROLL UP: Cabaret circus ready for raunchy return

INFAMOUS: Director and performer Joseph Ashton is happy to be back performing. Photo: Stuart Fast

MONTHS in lockdown on a Fraser Coast farm has given the Infamous Cabaret Circus Show performers the chance to come up with new routines.

Hosted by the Susan River Homestead and unable to tour due to border closures and social distancing restrictions, the team made the most of it.

Director Joseph Ashton is however relieved it’s time to get back to business.

The first show is scheduled for August 6 at the homestead.

Mr Ashton said it would be Infamous’ first performance since March and the cast and crew could “get back to doing what we do best.”

“It's a move back to a sense of normality,” he said.

“An opportunity to get back, perform and make people happy.”

INFAMOUS: (L) Merrik Ashton and Joseph Ashton practice on the Wheel of Death. Photo: Stuart Fast

Mr Ashton said the show’s tent could host roughly 300 people for the new shows which will be spaced out to accommodate for social distancing requirements.

“Even half a crowd is better than no crowd,” he said.

Mr Ashton once again thanked the Susan River Homestead for accommodating the crew during the crisis.

He said tickets had been selling fast, but there were still spots available.

Infamous will perform four shows on the Fraser Coast from Thursday August 6 to Sunday August 9.

Once the show wraps up on the Fraser Coast, Infamous will travel to Townsville for a Queensland Tour, working its way down to the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Ashton hoped Queenslanders stayed safe in the mean time so the show could travel once again.

