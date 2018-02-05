Menu
Whats On

Roll up! Pub Fest theme announced

Pub Fest 2018 - circus theme and colour blue. Chronicle journalist Annie Perets.
Pub Fest 2018 - circus theme and colour blue. Chronicle journalist Annie Perets. Alistair Brightman

RUSSIAN gymnast turned Chronicle journalist Annie Perets quite literally flipped with excitement when this year's Pub Fest themes were announced.

Circus and the colour blue have been chosen by the committee which hopes this will be the year Maryborough is returned to the Guinness Book of Records.

Like our enthusiastic crawler Annie, teams are already starting to prepare what to wear on the big day scheduled for May 6.

"I'm not a psychic, but I'm confident in predicting there will be a lot of clowns," Annie said

"I hope someone brings a unicycle and a bear."

The 23-year-old Russian-born reporter, who competed in high-level gymnastics in the United States, enjoyed her Pub Fest last year.

She can't wait to be rushing all over town this year to help Maryborough win back its title.

"Circus is a fun theme; you have the classic options and more modern ones like characters from The Greatest Showman," she said.

"It's going to be one big, awesome freak show."

Assistance Dogs Australia and the Maryborough Animal Refuge are the charities chosen for this year's event.

Topics:  fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast maryborough pub fest

