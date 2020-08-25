Roll up your sleeves and answer life-saving call

Lifeblood is calling on more blood donors in Hervey Bay to donate much needed blood. Photo: File

LIFEBLOOD is urging more Fraser Coast residents to roll up their sleeves.

Hervey Bay is one of six Queensland locations that particularly need extra donors to fill blood and plasma donation appointments over the next week and beyond.

Donations are needed to help boost the nation's blood stocks.

Lifeblood issued the call last week and said the response had been overwhelming, with new and existing blood donors answering the call.

About 65 per cent of the appointments are now filled.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has taken time to book in a blood donation this week, but we still need a steady flow of donors, particularly in Hervey Bay," a Lifeblood spokeswoman said.

"This week Hervey Bay is still 50 appointments short of what it needs to ensure there are enough supplies for patients in need, and 100 appointments short next week.

"The reality is the need for blood and blood products never stops so we urge all eligible Australians to make blood or plasma donation part of their 'new normal'.

"Lifeblood donor centres are safe to visit, with strict social distancing, cleaning and donor eligibility measures in place."

A total of 31,000 donations are needed every week across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and a host of other situations.

"Only healthy people are eligible to give blood and we have introduced even more stringent wellness checks prior to appointments, including temperature checking," the spokeswoman said.

To make an appointment to give blood or plasma at Hervey Bay Donor Centre, please call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.