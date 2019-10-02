Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hot Chilli Cup - Billy Robson.
Hot Chilli Cup - Billy Robson. Cody Fox
News

ROLLER DERBY: Weekend of thrills and spills in M'boro

Carlie Walker
Cody Fox
by and
2nd Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a weekend of thrills and spills at Maryborough Showgrounds.

The Hot Chilli Rollers roller derby event was held on both days, with training boot camps and action-packed bouts in the afternoon.

This year, 52 children took park in the event.

Organiser Berndette Harris said the children loved the event and learnt a lot at the weekend.

"We had six guest coaches who taught different skills," she said.

Photos
View Gallery

Those skills came to the fore on Sunday when the attendees competed in games against one another.

"They were next level," Ms Harris said.

She said the children loved making friends, the speed and the atmosphere of roller derby.

More Stories

Show More
fraser coast hot chilli cup maryborough showgrounds roller derby
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    CONFERENCE CENTRAL: New event added to Heritage City calendar

    premium_icon CONFERENCE CENTRAL: New event added to Heritage City...

    News From everything Mary Poppins to attracting the Pylon Racing Model Aircraft World Championships, the Heritage City is cementing itself as a conference central

    • 2nd Oct 2019 9:29 AM
    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    'The water stinks': Murky future for Burnett tourist park

    premium_icon 'The water stinks': Murky future for Burnett tourist park

    News The water level is falling rapidly at this beloved attraction.