ROLLER DERBY: Weekend of thrills and spills in M'boro

IT WAS a weekend of thrills and spills at Maryborough Showgrounds.

The Hot Chilli Rollers roller derby event was held on both days, with training boot camps and action-packed bouts in the afternoon.

This year, 52 children took park in the event.

Organiser Berndette Harris said the children loved the event and learnt a lot at the weekend.

"We had six guest coaches who taught different skills," she said.

Those skills came to the fore on Sunday when the attendees competed in games against one another.

"They were next level," Ms Harris said.

She said the children loved making friends, the speed and the atmosphere of roller derby.