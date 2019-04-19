ROLLING IN: 800 classic cars on display at M'boro Showground

MORE than 1600 people have descended on Maryborough for the Australian Street Rod Nationals - and the city's economy is set to reap the benefits.



About 800 vehicles will go on display to the public today and tomorrow at Maryborough Showgrounds, with the event predicted to bring millions into the cash registers of local businesses.



Colin Chapman, the state director of the Australian Street Rod Federation, said people had travelled from all over the nation to be part of the event.



"Everyone is quite euphoric," Mr Chapman said.



With hundreds of people already in the city, they intend see as much of the region as possible.



On Monday members of the group will line the Esplanade in Hervey Bay to give more people a chance to see the display of classic cars.



But the main event will be at the showground on Saturday and Sunday.



Mr Chapman said there would be cars from every era in a multitude of colours at the event.



He said the event would be an economic winner for the city.



"An event like this run over multiple days that attracts this sort of attendance will bring, as a stab in the dark, a good million or two represented in accommodation, food and refreshments," he said.



"It's good for any region to attract a national event like this."



Acting Fraser Coast mayor Darren Everard said the event was getting plenty of attention in Maryborough.



"The community feedback is like wow, it's really, really positive," he said.



"I'm expecting lots of locals to get out and have a look over the weekend," Cr Everard said.



"It's would be great to see the community get out and support it.

