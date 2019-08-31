Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Wheeler and Luke O'Toole get in to a scuffle during an earlier season match.
Josh Wheeler and Luke O'Toole get in to a scuffle during an earlier season match. Cody Fox
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: AFL - Battle of the Bay grand final

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
31st Aug 2019 3:36 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: The Battle of the Bay between Hervey Bay cross-town rivals, Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers for Wide Bay AFL supremacy gets under way this afternoon.

To keep up to date with the latest news and scores the Chronicle will have rolling coverage from 5pm.

Bay Power were the first team into today's Grand Final after securing the minor premiership.

A win today would secure the first senior premiership for the club.

Hervey Bay Bombers defeated Brothers Bulldogs last week for the right to challenge for the flag.

The Bombers hope to avenge last year's finals loss to the Gympie Cats.

More Stories

Show More
bay power fc sport grand final 2019 grand final day hervey bay bombers local sport wide bay afl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EX-CELLMATE: Accused killer told me 'I'm glad she's dead'

    premium_icon EX-CELLMATE: Accused killer told me 'I'm glad she's dead'

    Crime A man on trial for murder allegedly told his cellmate he was "glad” his alleged victim was dead, a court heard

    BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

    premium_icon BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

    News The original pontoon was damaged by floods in 2013

    9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    premium_icon 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    News Are you going to the Tiaro Father's Day show and Shine?

    UPDATE: One in hospital after Oakhurst fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: One in hospital after Oakhurst fire

    News Two urban crews arrived at the scene about 1.45pm