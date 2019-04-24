COUNCIL: RV strategy, admin building EOIs voted through

ALDERSHOT MEETING: Councillors during their ordinary meeting at the Aldershot Community Centre on April 24, 2019.

ALDERSHOT MEETING: Councillors during their ordinary meeting at the Aldershot Community Centre on April 24, 2019. Blake Antrobus

UPDATE (11.45AM):

FOLLOWING lengthy discussions, councillors have passed two key motions that could have major impacts on the Maryborough economy.

A new RV Strategy, which includes a guided camping marketing action plan and establishing Maryborough as an RV education and maintenance hub, has been passed by councillors.

Following lengthy discussions, councillors endorsed the new strategy, which aims to guide the management of RV sites in the region and outline "a roadmap to grow the sector over the long-term".

Councillor Paul Truscott said RVs were integral to the community, injecting about $70 million into the local economy in 2017.

Councillor Denis Chapman said there was a lot more work to do to attract more RVs to the region, but said it was important the council capitalised on tourists going down the road.

A proposal to call for expressions of interest in a new administration building in the Maryborough CBD was also carried unanimously by councillors.

Councillor Anne Maddern was absent during the vote due to a perceived conflict of interest flagged earlier in the meeting.

EARLIER (11.15AM):

NINE community groups will re-use the historic timber floorboards removed from Maryborough City Hall during State Government works.

Councillors unanimously approved the allocation of the floorboards to the following groups:

Burrum District Mens' Shed

Maryborough Mens' Shed

Maryborough Military Aviation Museum

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum

Maryborough State High School P&C Association

Life Choice Wide Bay Burnett

Older Men Unlimited

Maryborough Woodturners and Craftsmen Guild

Hervey Bay Woodcutters.

Each of the groups will receive a pack of timber to re-use in their work.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was a great opportunity for the groups to re-purpose the wood into a range of items, including pens, furniture and desktop items.

He said the groups would help give the wood a second life.

Maryboroug City Hall is currently closed during a Works for Queensland project to replace the floorboards.

EARLIER (11.00AM):

COUNCILLORS are locked in discussions about cancelling future budget workshops ahead of the 2019-20 budget being handed down.

Councillor Rolf Light's motion to cancel the meetings was defeated 3-7.

Mayor George Seymour, who is on leave until late May, will not be present to hand down the budget later this month.

Cr Light moved to cancel the upcoming workshops until Cr Seymour returned from leave to hand down his budget, saying the council should wait until the mayor is available to hand it down.

EARLIER (10.36AM):

A BOLD new RV strategy and a decision on the future of the council's Maryborough administration building are some of the leading issues up for discussion at today's ordinary meeting.

Councillors have swapped the familiar Maryborough chambers for the Aldershot Community Centre to host today's meeting.

Acting mayor Darren Everard is chairing the meeting in George Seymour's absence.

Expressions of interest in the Maryborough City Hall floor and the new Maryborough admin building, and a decision on a new RV strategy will be discussed in today's agenda.

Stay tuned for more updates.