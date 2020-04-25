ROLLING COVERAGE: Anzac Day 2020 across the Fraser Coast

7.10AM: Hervey Bay's Penna family marked the occasion in their driveway, remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Taleese and Shane Penna pay their respects with their children.

7.05AM: Joyce and Bert Dyball, standing outside Seachange Resort pay their respects to those who served their nation.

Joyce and Bert Dyball at Seachange Resort. Jessica Cook

6.55AM: Two fully restored military vehicles parked along Martin St in Hervey Bay being displayed by a local resident to commemorate Anzac Day.

Two fully restored military vehicles parked along Martin St in Hervey Bay.

6.30AM: Former enrolled nurse Colleen Crabb holds a photo of her partner Buster Crabb as she marks her first Anzac Day since he passed away last year.

Mr Crabb served in Vietnam and the First Gulf War.

Colleen and her friends gathered with candles and listened to the Last Post on the complex driveway in Urangan.

At the going down of the sun

and in the morning

We shall remember them.

I feel for those who can't get out and down to Freedom Park because that is often the only connection they have. But from a health perspective, a virus can't spread if people don't gather," she said.

"However, the mental impact of the pandemic will be beyond measure."

Former enrolled nurse Colleen Crabb holds a photo of her partner Buster Crabb as she marks her first Anzac Day since her passed away last year. Shaun Ryan

6.15AM: Lucas White and Sara Wood with their children Thomas, 8, Marley, 7, and Parker, 3, remembered the fallen in front of their house in Demaine St, Maryborough.

Lucas White and Sara Wood with children Thomas, 8, Marley, 7, and Parker, 3. Alistair Brightman

6.10AM: Urangan resident Craig McAlpine stands at attention with a candle in hand while Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the nation on Anzac Day.

He is wearing the medals of a Second World War veteran.

"It is important we never forget the sacrifices of those who fought for us," Mr McAlpine said.

Urangan resident Craig McAlpine stands at attention with a candle in hand while Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the nation on Anzac Day. Shaun Ryan

6.05AM: At Golden Court, Kawungan, the Australian and New Zealand flags fly outside one house above a hand-made wreath and flickering candle.

Young families, retirees and couples line the street silently, candles in hand as the service from the Australian War Memorial plays through a car radio.

At Golden Court, Kawungan, the Australian and New Zealand flags fly outside one house above a hand-made wreath and flickering candle. Jessica Grewal

EARLIER: On a historic Anzac Day, the people of the Fraser Coast are finding new ways to pay their respects in the time of Covid-19.

From drive-way services to poppy laden streets, the Chronicle team is up at dawn with you as we remember great sacrifice and stand together in spirit.