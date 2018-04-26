ROLLING COVERAGE: Chapman apologises for accessing mail

UPDATE (1:20PM): And that's a wrap!

Councillors have moved into confidential for the remainder of the meeting.

The next meeting will be held on May 23 in Hervey Bay.

EARLIER: COUNCILLOR Denis Chapman has apologised to the council and community for accessing a parcel belonging to Cr Truscott.

Cr Chapman said he was unaware of the policies and procedures in place at the time to follow up the information.

Watch the full video here:

EARLIER: THE council will prepare a report on the best way to improve animal management services after a unanimous vote.

Cr Truscott moved the motion, saying there needed to be a better way to manage the service after an incident over Easter.

"Animal collections only occur from Monday to Friday, between 8am and 3pm," Cr Truscott said.

"But a dog was found earlier this week outside the hours for collection, and the resident who contacted council was told to take a photo and put in on Facebook, and let the dog go."

EARLIER: A NEW tourist park for RV's will be built in Burrum Heads after a council vote was carried on Wednesday.

The new park will have 15 sites behind the existing Burrum Heads Motel over a large grassed area.

There was some debate about an amendment to the motion, but the amendment was defeated 6-2 with Crs Light and Hansen voting in favour.

The motion to build the park was carried 8-0.

EARLIER: COUNCILLORS have expressed their concerns at decreasing passenger numbers at the Fraser Coast airport , raised while discussing the Organisational Performance Report.

Council documents reveal total passenger numbers for Virgin Australia and QantasLink for February were 11,562 - a decrease of 0.4 per cent on the financial year to date.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the region was "not the hardest hit" compared to other regions in Queensland, with some areas reportedly losing up to 50% of services.

He said it was likely due to a shortage of pilots across the company.

"The council is working with QantasLink to address these changes," Cr Truscott said.

Acting mayor Rolf Light said he was also concerned about the shortage after discussions with the region's Chambers of Commerce.

EARLIER: GOOD morning Fraser Coast and welcome back to another exciting council meeting in Maryborough!

Denis Chapman will apologise in the open meeting after a misconduct allegation was upheld against him last week, relating to his mail tampering incident.

Other items of interest include a development application for a new RV Park, calls for better animal management programs and new lifeguard services for the region.

George Seymour and Darren Everard are not in attendance due to their mayoral campaigns in the upcoming by-election.

More to come.