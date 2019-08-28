ROLLING COVERAGE: August council meeting gets underway

UPDATE:

IN CELEBRATION of their new award nomination, members of the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum have handed out copies of their new book Moments in Time to councillors.

The book chronicles a photographic history of Hervey Bay and its surrounds from 1890.

Historian John Andersen said the group's book had been nominated as a finalist in the Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards (GAMMA).

Mr Andersen said it was very rewarding to see their hard work paid off.

"There's something special about books, about picking up a hardcover and turning the pages," he said.

EARLIER (10.07AM):

CCTV plans, green space strategies and fee changes for the Royal Flying Doctor Service will headline today's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

Councillors are in Hervey Bay for the monthly meeting.

An ambitious strategy that will guide future installations of CCTV cameras across the region will be one of the major agenda items up for discussion today.

Councillors will also vote on waiving fees for the Royal Flying Doctor Service at the Hervey Bay Airport.

