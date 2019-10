7.30PM: Here we are again, on another single date.

This time it's the handsome Jackson who is the first cab off the rank.

Let's have another look at the competition.



7PM: WELCOME back to the most loved up rolling coverage on the net as Hervey Bay's Mitch Gould continues his quest for love on The Bachelorette.

Our reality TV star is just minutes away from hitting our screens, so buckle up, it's sure to be an exciting ride.