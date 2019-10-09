ROLLING COVERAGE: Beer-pouring plumber's big Bach debut

5pm:

Mitch's mum Kym Rayner tells the Chronicle his family has been eagerly awaiting the premiere.

She was surprised but pleased when Mitch told her he had applied for the show.

"I never thought he would do something like this,” she said

"We all have a private Facebook group set up so we can talk about the show.”

4.30PM:

A FRIENDLY bloke who likes a beer as well as being a bit a of a gym junkie.

A picture is emerging of Hervey Bay's Bachelorette contestant Mitch Gould - one of a loveable larrikin who enjoys hanging out with his mates, the beauty of nature and has a good sense of humour.

He spends a lot of time at Pialba's 24 HR gym on Torquay Rd, where he does photography for the business as well as working out himself

The apprentice plumber will be cheered on by his mates at the Torquay Hotel.

He is friends with many of the blokes from the Hervey Bay Seagulls rugby league club, including their captain Steve Dwyer, who he works alongside at the Torquay Hotel.

He said Mitch was a funny guy, easy to get along with, down-to-Earth and hard-working.

If this year's Bachelorette, Angie Kent, was to pick Mr Gould for hometown visits, Mr Dwyer was confident she would be shown a good time in the Whale City.

4.10pm:

Darren Carter, general manager of the Torquay Hotel, says he's Bachelorette contestant colleague and mate is a real catch.

"He's a pretty confident and outgoing guy,” he said.

"This is his big break.”

He confirmed the program would be screened at the hotel during Mitch's run.

"My advice I gave him before he left was to be himself,” Mr Carter said.

"He will do Hervey Bay proud.”

He reckons Mr Gould will be popular with the Bachelorette.

"He has always been a ladies' man.”

4pm

WELCOME to the Fraser Coast Chronicle's rolling coverage of tonight's Bachelorette premiere where local barman and plumber Mitch Gould is vying for the heart of Gogglebox star Angie Kent.

Before the show begins at 7.30pm, we spoke with family and friends about Mitch's big moment.