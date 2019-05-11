Menu
Mental As Anything is set to perform an extended set.
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Last minute change to By the C line-up

Carlie Walker
Cody Fox
by and
11th May 2019 12:49 PM
1.20PM: Boom Crash Opera has had to cancel its set at the last minute because of illness.

Mental As Anything will now extend its performance.

12.50PM: Fraser Coast's biggest music festival is about to get underway, with Boom Crash Opera less than an hour away from taking the stage. 

The weather is perfect and the crowd is already beginning to build. 

For more updates, keep an eye on the Chronicle's website for photos and stories throughout the event.

by the c hervey bay jimmy barnes music festival
