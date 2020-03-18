ROLLING COVERAGE: Cancellations, closures due to COVID ban

A family enjoys the band playing at Sunday Riverside on the lawn of the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.

CANCELLATIONS and closures are being announced across the Fraser Coast after the Prime Minister announced a ban on gatherings over 100 people as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Already Anzac Day commemorations have been cancelled ahead of next month, as well as the annual EATster Street Party.

Other events, such as the Fraser Coast Show and FraserPop remain under a cloud.

Sporting events have also been delayed or cancel as a result of the pandemic.

We will keep you up to date on closures and cancellations throughout the day.

10AM: Hervey Bay RSL has announced that its usual Wednesday bingo event has been cancelled.

"Apologies for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," the post read.