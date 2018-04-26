BY-ELECTION: Candidates answer questions in Howard

Fraser Coast mayoral candidates Paul Forst, Jannean Deann, George Seymour, David Dalgleish, Tony Pantlin, Darren Everard and Greg Schmidt will be answering questions at a Meet the Candidates forum in Howard.

UPDATE (8.00PM): Bruce Saunders said the last two years were "horrendous" working with the council, and asked if they would work with the State Government and himself to improve the Maryborough electorate.

Paul Forst said he wanted to see the creeks and rivers dredged to make them deeper.

Jannean Dean said she and Bruce had had "great talks" about moving forward, saying she was committed to working with the State Government to bring prosperity to the region.

"Being concerned about the people is what drives me, it's not about money or ego," she said.

George Seymour said the council "absolutely" needed to work with the State Government to achieve "results for the community."

David Dalgleish said it was a simple answer: "Yes."

"Back then, the Fraser Coast was ultimately, the winner," he said.

"The minute we lose that ability to work with the government we should give up our jobs."

Tony Pantlin said he would advocate strongly with both sides of government and all levels, saying he would "endeavour to earn yours (Bruce's), Keith's and Llew's trust."

Darren Everard said it was a partnership, joking Bruce would be "sick of me" by the end of his term.

Greg Schmidt said he would represent all peoples on the Fraser Coast if elected.

UPDATE (7.50PM): A RESIDENT has asked the candidates if they would support giving land to people who want to set up a business.

Tony Pantlin said he would do his best to encourage businesses come to the Fraser Coast and would advocate how they would incentivise businesses to ensure they "get a head start."

Darren Everard said a conversation would take place to determine the right location for the business and what jobs could be provided.

He said the council "couldn't give a block of land to the detriment of other residents."

Greg Schmidt said he couldn't give away land to any individual, private or public, but said he would accept the proposal to go forward with it.

UPDATE (7.40PM): DAVE Barrowcliffe has asked candidates how they support the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct without a business case while other communities lack facilities like sewerage, kerb and channel.

George Seymour said there was a growing population in Hervey Bay that needed sporting facilities like football or netball fields, saying one of the key elements of council is to provide people the chance to participate in sport.

David Dalgleish said the focus should be on thinking "regionally" on major projects like infrastructure and sewerage.

Paul Forst said he supported the project due to the amount of sporting clubs who had told him they compete for time on the fields in Hervey Bay.

Darren Everard said it was an important project that would cater to the future of the Fraser Coast, saying the region needs to "plan for the future."

Jannean Dean, who was one of the chief petitioners against the complex, said the council needed to focus on projects that would keep the kids here rather than "everything stopping and beginning at the Bay."

Greg Schmidt compared the pushback to the campaign against the Brolga Theatre, saying "it will shine, but it just can't go backwards."

Tony Pantlin said it was time for the groups behind the development of the project to "turn their vision into reality."

EARLIER: A RESIDENT has asked the candidates to raise their hands if they have no affiliation with a political party.

All candidates raised their hands.

George Seymour clarified he was a member of the Australian Labor Party, but said he had never stood as an endorsed candidate and wasn't doing so now.

"I'm happy to tell people I support Labor, but I'm standing as an Independent for mayor," Cr Seymour said.

"I'm standing for mayor because I think this council can do a lot better."

EARLIER: THE Fraser Coast's mayoral candidates are answering questions from the Howard community in another Meet the Candidates forum.

All candidates - Paul Forst, Jannean Deann, George Seymour, David Dalgleish, Tony Pantlin, Darren Everard and Greg Schmidt - are in attendance.

It marks the third forum held in the Fraser Coast, following a Chamber of Commerce breakfast event last week and a forum in Tiaro on Monday.

One more forum will be held in Maryborough on Friday night.

More to come.