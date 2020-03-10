Menu
Division 2 candidate Chris Dale, mayoral candidate Jannean Dean, Mayor George Seymour and Division 2 candidate Phil Truscott.
Council News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Candidates talk local issues at Tiaro

Carlie Walker
by
10th Mar 2020 7:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIVISION 2 candidates Phil Truscott and Chris Dale are putting forward their cases to be the area's next representative.

Dozens of people have gathered at Tiaro Memorial Hall to see the candidates speak.

Mayoral candidates George Seymour and Jannean Dean are also on hand, having travelled from the Howard candidates' forum earlier on Tuesday night.

Current councillor Anne Maddern is retiring and will not contest the upcoming election.

Mr Truscott has promised to have three offices, one in Maryborough, one in Tiaro and one in Glenwood to meet the needs of his division. 

He has asked those in his division to come to him with issues that need addressing.

Mr Truscott mentioned in particular the plan to bypass Tiaro and how the town could stay on the map.

7.20PM: Mr Truscott has spoken in favour for councillors retaining discretionary funds, which are set to be limited by the State Government's new legislation.

He said the funds were useful when it came to supporting community organisations. 

7.25PM: Mr Dale said more people and more industry was needed in the division.

He described Division 2 as being a "very diverse division".

Mr Dale also mentioned the bypass and what needed to be done to prepare the region.

He said some roads in the division were damaged and that needed to be addressed.

candidates division 2 fcelection tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

