ROLLING COVERAGE: Chamber of Commerce hosts candidates

7.30PM: Michael Weekes has asked candidates if they support a fully funded and resourced Independent Commission Against Corruption across the state.

Four have answered yes, but Mr Saunders has said they would be tightening the corruption allegations in the 2009 Local Government Act.

"Council is under the State Government, it's under the legislation," Mr Saunders said.

"We should have an eminent body of people through Queensland that oversee the Local Government Act."

7.10PM: Richard Kingston and Bruce Saunders have been asked about their party's position on Gonski funding.

Mr Kingston has said he's a big believer of needs-based funding, but said there would be a policy change with the government.

"It's a tricky thing, because it's changed all the time," Mr Kingston said.

Mr Saunders said there would be no change to the Labor party funding policy.

7PM: Sandra Armstrong has asked James Hansen about Maryborough Hospital and the maternity ward.

Mr Hansen said people should be entitled to be born where they live.

Mr Saunders said he made a choice between a top grade A&E or a maternity ward.

"I can't warrant spending money on a maternity section with such low births," Mr Saunders said.

"With two low-risk births a week, I could not justify spending $10 million a year."

6.45PM: Cliff Thomas has asked what Richard Kingston will do about the separation of Maryborough from Hervey Bay with de-amalgamation.

Mr Kingston's answer was brief.

"No, I won't do anything."

6.30PM: A resident has asked a question about water security in the Maryborough electorate.

Mr Saunders has said we need to get water security to secure the future of bioproducts.

Mr Hansen has been asked by a member of the Queensland Teachers Union whether he condemns controversial statements made by One Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson about the safe schools program.

Mr Hansen said he wasn't aware of the comments but said he didn't agree with them.

6.15PM: MARYBOROUGH'S Chamber of Commerce is currently hosting a Meet the Candidates forum at the Maryborough City Hall.

Labor's Bruce Saunders, the LNP's Richard Kingston, One Nation's James Hansen, Greens candidate Craig Armstrong and Independent candidate Roger Currie are answering questions from Maryborough voters on a range of issues.

The candidates have introduced themselves and given background on how they came to be involved in politics.

