ROLLING COVERAGE: Council candidates on stage at Howard

Division 1 candidates Councillor James Hansen, Mayor George Seymour, fellow Division 1 candidate Joel Mullen and mayoral candidate Jannean Dean ahead of the candidates forum at Burrum District Community Centre in Howard.

Division 1 candidates Councillor James Hansen, Mayor George Seymour, fellow Division 1 candidate Joel Mullen and mayoral candidate Jannean Dean ahead of the candidates forum at Burrum District Community Centre in Howard. Carlie Walker

A HEALTHY crowd has gathered to hear from Division 1 candidates incumbent councillor James Hansen and candidate Joel Mullen at the candidates forum at Howard on Tuesday night.

Mayor George Seymour and mayoral candidate Jannean Dean are also addressing the crowd.

Cr Seymour addressed those gathered first and said his major achievement had been stabilising the council after a period of dysfunction and turmoil in which the council's reputation had been damaged.

He said he had learned lessons from previous mayors that he had worked with who had failed to address conflict within the council.

5.40PM: Ms Dean has addressed those gathered, saying she would like to see the council do more in the field of sustainable industry, keeping generations in the region through employment and study opportunities, generating more jobs and addressing social issues such as homelessness.

She congratulated Cr Seymour on unifying council, but said the council needed to aim higher.

5.50PM: Cr Hansen said he was pleased to see so many people at the hall, but wished there was more.

As a dairy farmer, he said he lived in the "real world" and he knew what it was like to struggle.

Resealong roads, new footpaths, new shelters, drainage upgrades in Torbanlea, expansion of Torbanlea's park and a draining strategy for Howard were listed among Cr Hansen's achievements for his division.

Cr Hansen said there were more projects and upgrades in the pipeline for the division.

"With me you know you have a voice for commonsense," he said, citing his votes against the Sports Precinct.