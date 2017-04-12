ROLLING COVERAGE: George Seymour wins deputy mayor vote

10.50AM: George Seymour has been declared deputy mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council after a ballot by councillors.

Crs James Hansen, Denis Chapman and Rolf Light voted against the motion to have Cr Seymour declared the deputy mayor.

Only two councillors - Crs George Seymour and Anne Maddern - were in the running for the position.

Crs Denis Chapman and James Hansen, who previously expressed interest in running for the position, did not put their hands up for the vote.

10.30AM: Councillors have voted unanimously to place discussion about the organisational review to confidential, meaning the public won't find out what the report contains until the afternoon.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft earlier stated he would opt to discuss the report in council meeting earlier this week in his mayoral message.

But Cr Rolf Light advised moving it into confidential, citing legal reasons and staff matters for the motion.

We'll bring you updates on that report later this afternoon.

10:00AM: Good morning Fraser Coast, and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this month!

Councillors are set to discuss the organisational review after a lengthy redaction process, and vote on the deputy mayor position later on today.

We've started with public participation, where local Carmen Boehm has raised issues of flooding along Cunningham St from Anne to Alexander Sts.

"The reason this section of Cunningham St and private property floods is twofold; the lack of appropriate sized drains to cope with the amount of rain beyond small rain events, and the lack of adequate kerb and guttering...from Anne to Alexander," she said.

"As a 16-year homeowner, my home has been flooded around 20 times...as a direct result of the inability of the table drain located in front of my property."

Ms Boehm asked the council to consider funding to upgrade the table drain and a new channel and table drain, and for the project to be included under the Works for Queensland Project.