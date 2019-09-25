ROLLING COVERAGE: Council meeting at Glenwood hall underway

The Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting at Glenwood Community Hall.

TODAY the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting is being held at Glenwood Community Hall.

Dozens of people have turned up to participate and observe the proceedings.

It's standing room only as public participation gets underway.

9.30AM: Graham Wode has made a submission and the public participation part of the meeting has concluded.

9.20AM: A man has raised bushfire concerns regarding the Glenwood community, urging the council not to forget the region's smaller rural communities.

9.10AM: A woman has shared her concerns that Glenwood Community Hall is no longer big enough to service the area.

She said she hopes there is the possibility of building a bigger hall on another site so the community will have the use of the exisiting hall while a new one is built.

Council chief executive Ken Diehm said funding would be needed.

9AM: The public participation has kicked off with the submission of a petition regarding dog attacks in Glenwood.

The concerned resident said animals in the region had been attacked by the roaming dogs.

The petition was accepted by the council.