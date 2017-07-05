Mayor Loft: 'I misused my position of authority'

12:00PM: BREAKING: Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has apologised fro an instance of misconduct involving giving directions to an employee of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

The Regional Conduct Review Panel upheld the complaint against Cr Loft and ordered him to make the apology at today's council meeting.

"(I) used my position of authority to influence and direct a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events employee to provide me with information," Cr Loft read from a statement.

"In determining this matter, the panel has ordered me to formally apologise to the employees of FCTE and this council.

"While I do not agree with the determination, I accept that my sometimes unorthodox approaches to seeking the truth of a matter does not necessarily conform with proper protocol.

"I would like to formally and unreservedly apologise to this council for breaching the trust placed in me to follow due process and protocol. I would also like to apologise to staff within FCTE if my otherwise unorthodox request for information in any way made them feel compromised."

11.00AM: Councillor Rolf Light has called for a report into councillor attendance to briefings and ordinary meetings.

The motion asks for a report into the attendance of councillors at briefing meetings, budget and other meetings and asks for definitions of "measurable" attendance to meetings.

Part of the motion also hints at non-attendance being noted if councillors only partly attend a measurable meeting.

Rolf Light's motion on council attendance.: Cr Rolf Light moves a supplementary motion about councillor attendance to briefing sessions and meetings.

10:40AM: Council has voted to spend about $660,000 on upgrades to the Mary Poppins building in Maryborough, after a council report found it was in need of significant upgrades.

Part of the works could include an external repainting, replacement of windows, removal of asbestos and the repair to water-damaged rooms.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the building was an important part of Maryborough's heritage, and the works were necessary to preserve that history.

10.00AM: Good morning and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this year!

Councillors are back for the July meeting, and today will mark the first meeting for new CEO Ken Diehm.

Mayor Chris Loft is also expected to make an apology at today's meeting, after a review panel upheld a misconduct complaint against him.

We'll provide you more updates and videos as the meeting continues.