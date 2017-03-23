ROLLING COVERAGE: Maryborough declared RV friendly town

10:50AM: We're flying through the agenda today, with a number of motions already passed by councillors.

The courses in local-government have been approved by council, with two free courses from the government and a further course from the Australian Institute of Company Directors to be undertaken.

The audit on backflow devices on the Fraser Coast will be undertaken, after it was carried unanimously.

10.35AM: A motion discussing the notification to review the deputy mayor position has been carried unanimously by councillors - which means councillors will decide on a new deputy mayor at the next meeting.

Under the Local Government Act, the position has to be declared vacant at least two weeks before the formal vote.

Cr George Seymour has already indicated he is happy to run again, but Cr Denis Chapman has put his hand up for the vote as well.

"I'd like to put my name forward if it arises. I think it's an opportunity for change to work with the councillors and help me grow as a councillor. So I'd like to put my hand up," he said.

9.30AM: Good morning Fraser Coast, and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this month.

It's an exciting moment outside the chamber, with Maryborough having been declared an RV friendly town after a lengthy lobbying process.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said it was a "red letter day" for people wanting to visit the region.