ROLLING COVERAGE: Council meeting underway in Maryborough

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is meeting in Maryborough.

10.30AM: Ballots have been distributed by council CEO Ken Diehm.

Councillors have cast their votes and the ballots are now being counted.

10.20AM: The council is looking to appoint councillors to represent the council on a variety of committees across the region.

Councillor David Lewis and Councillor James Hansen have both nominated for the Environmental Advisory Committee.

Only one position on the committee is available.

It will be put to a ballot.

EARLIER: The first monthly meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council is now underway.

After the post-election meeting last week in which Deputy Mayor Darren Everard was voted in, the council is meeting to discuss other issues concerning the region.

Social distancing measures remain in place at Maryborough City Hall.