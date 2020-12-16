ROLLING COVERAGE: Council meeting underway in Maryborough

The monthly meeting of the Fraser Coast regional Council is underway.

The monthly meeting of the Fraser Coast regional Council is underway.

THE last council meeting of the year is underway in Maryborough.

A number of issues will be discussed in today's meeting.,

Rolling updates of the meeting will be provided here.

10.10AM:

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has backed Toogoom residents' call for a floating pontoon to make the local boat ramp safer.



Residents raised the need for a pontoon in a petition presented to Council by Cr Jade Wellings, with Council today resolving to ask the Department of Transport and Main Roads to build the facility.

10.20AM:

The council is discussing a request for new leases from the Burrum Heads Progress Association.

The two leases would be extended for 10 years.

That was carried unanimously.

10.25AM:

An amended expenses reimbursement motion is before the council.

The motion asks that the policy be amended for IT equipment to be provided to councillors for a home office setup.

The motion was passed unanimously.

10.30AM:

A motion to lease the lower level of the former Tiaro council building to the Tiaro Chamber of Commerce is before council.

Several councillors have spoken in favour of the motion, with several important developments, including the Tiaro bypass, impacting on the township in the near future.

Concerns about disability access to the building have been raised by Councillor David Lee.

The motion passed unanimously.

10.40AM:

A request to lease the Tiaro Recreation Grounds has been approved with an amendment.

The Tiaro Pony Club requested the lease, but given the land was close to where the Tiaro bypass would be built, the council allowed the lease for three years instead of 10.

The motion passed unanimously.