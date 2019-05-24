ROLLING COVERAGE: Day two of the Fraser Coast Show

Fraser Coast Show 2019 - sisters Sasha,6, and Sienna,9, Wegner from Hervey Bay getting into the spirit of the show.

Fraser Coast Show 2019 - sisters Sasha,6, and Sienna,9, Wegner from Hervey Bay getting into the spirit of the show. Alistair Brightman

10AM: Sideshow alley is set to be a tonne of fun again on Friday, with plenty of kids giving the games and rides a go on Thursday.

From shooting targets to catching critters in water tanks to feeding clowns balls for prizes, there's definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

In among the games there are plenty of rides for the kids, from dodgem cars to the carousel, to the teacup ride and pirate ships.

There's even a haunted house to explore.

One of the games providing amusement along sideshow alley. Carlie Walker

9.30AM: Maryborough and Hervey Bay's Spinners and Weavers Clubs have come together to create a display at the Fraser Coast Show.

Evelynne Denelzen from the Maryborough Club said prizes had been handed out and some of the creations this year were real works of art.

She said each of the members had a passion for spinning and weaving.

"We love our spinning - it's very relaxing," she said.

"It's not as hard as it looks once you have the rhythm going."

From yak fibre to merino wool and cotton, all types of fabrics are created.

Ms Denelzen usually submits one of her creations, but didn't have the time this year.

She was still enjoying watching the fun of the show and helping to man the display.

"The kids are just fascinated by the display, the school kids all get to have a look," she said.

"There's a lot of work in them.

"Everything here is hand spun."

Hervey Bay and Maryborough's Spinners and Weavers Clubs came together for a display at the Fraser Ciast Show. Evelynne Denelzen from the Maryborough club was manning the display. Carlie Walker

9AM: Day two of the Fraser Coast Show is set to kick off with a bang.

The Queensland Working Dog Trials will be held in the centre ring from 9am.

The antique tractor pull will be on again today, along with performances from the Aussie FMX riders and the comedy duo the CrackUp Sisters.

Displays ranging from photography to cooking, showjumping to art and photography will also please the crowds.

Then at 7pm one of the show's most anticipated events will kick off the with annual rodeo.

Stay tuned for more show coverage.