Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The first meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council has social distancing measures in place.
The first meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council has social distancing measures in place.
Council News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Deputy mayor to be elected at meeting

Carlie Walker
by
22nd Apr 2020 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

10.27AM: Councillor James Hansen said his goals for the next four years were simple - roads, drainage upgrades and a focus on agriculture.

He said he was undecided on whether he would run in the last election and this could well be his last term.

He said he was committed to doing his best for the community.

10.26AM: Councillor Daniel Sanderson said he was humbled to be there representing the community.

He said the councillors should never forget who they were serving.

"We are governing an incredible organisation," he said.

10.25AM: Councillor Denis Chapman now has the floor.

He has thanked his voters in his division and the candidates who ran against him.

He said he was committed to representing the region to the best of his ability.

10.20AM: Councillor Jade Wellings said she was proud to be part of the team.

She said given most of the councillors were re-elected it was clear the community had faith in the work the council had been doing.

10.15AM: Councillors David Lewis and Paul Truscott have both thanked former councillors Anne Maddern and Rolf Light for their contributions.

Both retired ahead of the March election.

The contributions of former councillor Stuart Taylor have also been recognised.

He lost the vote for Division 9 to new councillor David Lee.

EARLIER: The first meeting of the new Fraser Coast Regional Council is underway with social distancing measures in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three new councillors are on deck, Jade Wellings in Division 5, David Lee in Division 9 and Phil Truscott in Division 2.

The meeting is being held at Maryborough City Hall.

More Stories

coronavirus council meeting deputy mayor fccouncil
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAYDAY: Virgin flights key in region's $535m tourism future

        premium_icon MAYDAY: Virgin flights key in region's $535m tourism future

        Politics Business and council leaders fear for the future of flights into the Hervey Bay airport under the current plan

        Torquay rape suspect ordered to surrender passport

        premium_icon Torquay rape suspect ordered to surrender passport

        News Foreign national facing rape and sexual assault charges makes first appearance in...

        Fraser Coast resident mourns Canada’s loss

        premium_icon Fraser Coast resident mourns Canada’s loss

        Crime Local resident devasted by Canadian mass shooting

        Car hoons continue to tear up Fraser Coast roads

        premium_icon Car hoons continue to tear up Fraser Coast roads

        News Hoons continue to leave skid marks and debris along Maryborough Cooloola road...