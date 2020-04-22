ROLLING COVERAGE: Deputy mayor to be elected at meeting

The first meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council has social distancing measures in place.

10.27AM: Councillor James Hansen said his goals for the next four years were simple - roads, drainage upgrades and a focus on agriculture.

He said he was undecided on whether he would run in the last election and this could well be his last term.

He said he was committed to doing his best for the community.

10.26AM: Councillor Daniel Sanderson said he was humbled to be there representing the community.

He said the councillors should never forget who they were serving.

"We are governing an incredible organisation," he said.

10.25AM: Councillor Denis Chapman now has the floor.

He has thanked his voters in his division and the candidates who ran against him.

He said he was committed to representing the region to the best of his ability.

10.20AM: Councillor Jade Wellings said she was proud to be part of the team.

She said given most of the councillors were re-elected it was clear the community had faith in the work the council had been doing.

10.15AM: Councillors David Lewis and Paul Truscott have both thanked former councillors Anne Maddern and Rolf Light for their contributions.

Both retired ahead of the March election.

The contributions of former councillor Stuart Taylor have also been recognised.

He lost the vote for Division 9 to new councillor David Lee.

EARLIER: The first meeting of the new Fraser Coast Regional Council is underway with social distancing measures in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three new councillors are on deck, Jade Wellings in Division 5, David Lee in Division 9 and Phil Truscott in Division 2.

The meeting is being held at Maryborough City Hall.